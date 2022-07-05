Nick Kyrgios is due to face court next month over a charge of common assault, which is alleged to have occurred in a former relationship.

ACT Police confirmed on Tuesday night that a 27-year-old man from Watson, Canberra, was scheduled to face the magistrates court on August 2. Police allege the incident took place in December 2021.

The maximum sentence for common assault is two years in prison.

Kyrgios’ barrister Jason Moffett said the matter was “in the context of a domestic relationship”.

“The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously,” Moffett told The Canberra Times.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Another lawyer representing Kyrgios, Pierre Johannessen, said Kyrgios was not “considered charged” with an offence until a first appearance in court.

“While Mr Kyrgios is committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear, taking the matter seriously does not warrant any misreading of the process Mr Kyrgios is required to follow,” Johannessen said in a statement.

The tennis player didn’t make any comments to journalists as he arrived at practice for Wimbledon.

Kyrgios is due to play in a Wimbledon quarter-final on Wednesday night.

All England Club, which runs the Wimbledon competition, released a statement on Wednesday morning which said Kyrgios was still scheduled to compete.

“We have been made aware of legal proceedings involving Nick Kyrgios in Australia and as they are ongoing we are not in a position to offer a comment. We are in touch with Nick’s team and he remains scheduled to play his quarter-final match tomorrow,” the spokesperson said.

