New images of Sydney conwoman Melissa Caddick with her husband Anthony Koletti have been revealed in the lead-up to a highly-anticipated interview detailing new evidence and theories around her disappearance.

Melissa Caddick disappeared after leaving her beach-side mansion in the early morning of November 12, 2020 to go for a run. Her husband, Anthony Koletti, was the last person to see her alive.

The day before her disappearance, Australian Federal Police and ASIC found evidence (fake business documents) of Caddick swindling over $23 million from dozens of investors in an elaborate Ponzi scheme she’d been operating for eight years.

Three months later, police confirmed they believe Caddick is dead after campers discovered her decomposed foot washed up on a NSW beach. Her husband, Anthony Koletti, claimed that she had been “set up” and implied murder, though police have dismissed foul play. Other wild theories claim Caddick may still be alive, and that she cut her own foot off as a ruse.

Now, 7NEWS Spotlight is revisiting Caddick’s disappearance, and has released never-seen-before images of her loved-up with Koletti ahead of a bombshell TV special.

“I felt it like a lightning bolt through my heart,” Koletti told 7 NEWS Spotlight regarding her death.

“She wasn’t the kind of person who would chop off her foot and go AWOL.”

“I can’t keep silent any longer,” Kelotti said in an earlier preview. “It’s time for the truth to come out.”

7NEWS Spotlight’s investigation comes after Kelotti made claims that he knew what really happened to Caddick, and claimed that “someone got greedy and wanted her dead”.

The TV special will include interviews with Caddick’s brother Adam Grimley, who reveals he gave her $2 million before she disappeared.

“Like everyone, I’ve been fascinated in the truth behind Melissa Caddick’s disappearance from the beginning. I’ve had so many questions, and now I’ve had the chance to put them all to Melissa’s husband,” 7 News presenter and reporter Michael Usher says in promotions for the TV special.

“He answers them all. The replies, at times, aren’t comfortable – his explanations, equally revealing and curious.”

“He’s lost his wife, Melissa’s teenage son has lost his mum, her investors have lost millions of dollars, and her death is shrouded in mystery,” he said.

“The interviews with Melissa’s husband are a rollercoaster of questions, more questions, surprising answers and intrigue.”

7NEWS Spotlight: The Vanishing will premier this Sunday at 7pm, on Channel 7 and 7plus.