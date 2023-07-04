A Teenager Who Went Missing 8 Years Ago Was Found Unconscious Outside A Church In Texas

A teenager who disappeared from Texas in 2015 while walking his dogs has miraculously been found alive eight years later.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, who was 17 years old when he vanished, was found around 10pm on Thursday (local time) by police who received reports of an unconscious person on the ground outside a church in Houston.

The discovery was reported on by the Texas Center for the Missing, which confirmed Rudy was found in a tweet online, followed by a statement.

“We are happy to confirm Rudy Farias IV was located in Houston last week after being missing for eight years,” the centre wrote in a statement to local news outlets.

“When a loved one goes missing this is the day all families hope for and dream — REUNIFICATION. We are thankful that Rudy has been found and [is] receiving the care he needs.”

Police spokesperson John Cannon said authorities don’t know where Farias, now 25 years old, has been since he went missing, and there are no new details to share about the case.

“What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911,” the missing teen’s mother Janie Santana said in a statement.

“My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is non-verbal and not able to communicate with us.”

Rudy Farias went missing on March 16, 2015, while walking his dogs.

One of the dogs returned several hours later without Farias, and the other the next day — but the boy was nowhere to be seen. Police said he might have been disoriented because he had stopped taking his medication for anxiety and depression. It was also noted in the search efforts that he walked with a limp due to a leg injury.

In 2018, members of Farias’ family reported seeing him being a relative’s home, but when police arrived, they couldn’t find him — which meant that the missing persons case remained open.

“We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal,” Santana said in her statement.