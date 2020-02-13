Former skipper of the Australian cricket team Michael Clarke and his wife, Kyly, have separated after seven years of marriage.

In a statement released to The Australian on Wednesday night, the couple revealed they had split up after “living apart for some time”.

“With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter,” their statement read.

The Australian reports the pair have already agreed upon a co-parenting arrangement for four-year-old Kelsey Lee. The former couple have also agreed on divorce terms and negotiated a financial settlement without going through the courts.

According to reports, it’s believed Clarke moved out of the family home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs five months ago.

They will not be making any further comments.

“We’d like to acknowledge the wonderful support we’ve had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives,” they said.