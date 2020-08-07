You need not wonder which Bachelor In Paradise stars split and which ones are still together because, well, they’ve been pretty damn vocal about it in their exit interviews and on social media.

Mia and Scott, however? We’ve had no bloody clue what’s been going on with those two since they left the show.

But thankfully, our girl Mia held an Instagram Q&A last night and a curious fan asked her what’s up, so she finally put us out of our misery.

She began by sharing a meme that hints that he ghosted her, then wrote: “Nah it was interesting after we left Paradise. It didn’t work out for us romantically, but we are still friends and I look forward to having some drinks with him and everyone else in future.”

She concluded, “Wouldn’t have been Paradise without him.”

I mean, that sounds sweet and all, but that ghosting meme sounds spicy.

Come on, Mia. Givvus the tea!

Bachelor In Paradise continues this Sunday at 7:30 on Ten.