Harry and Meghan have made history by quitting the royal family to spend more time without them. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on Thursday morning saying they were working to become “financially independent”, with the Queen almost immediately following with a statement of her own saying it was all in the “early stages”. Reading between the lines here, she’s mad as hell.

Honestly, you only clicked on this post for the best Twitter reactions.

“You want Brexit? I’ll give you a fucking Brexit.” — Meghan Thee Markle — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 8, 2020

as a reminder, once harry and meghan leave the country, mike pence becomes duchess of sussex — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) January 8, 2020

Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020

When Princess Diana & Meghan Markie meet in Heaven pic.twitter.com/2Y5yzgrBGN — a princess diana stan account (@seabethree) January 8, 2020

Buckingham Palace: you can't just make a statement like that there are protocols and procedures,this is an egregious and flagrant flouting of- Meghan and Harry: pic.twitter.com/WYnLZtDu6R — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) January 8, 2020

Prince Harry and and Meghan really said fuck the racist British press, racist public and that racist, colonial, outdated Monarchy. You can keep your tax payer money. pic.twitter.com/FNIKacVckP — Meghan Markles Fighter (@SussexPrincess) January 8, 2020

i tried to meghan markle my dad and it did not work pic.twitter.com/penFZ9FhqV — Scaachi (@Scaachi) January 8, 2020

Meghan & Harry to the Royal Family: pic.twitter.com/QqXtiVWADu — Tia Mitchell (@TIAreports) January 8, 2020

Harry and Meghan really said….“YOU KNOW WHAT?!” — Clara Amfo & The Leggy Displays (@claraamfo) January 8, 2020

meghan markle in 2027 when she wins an emmy for playing herself in the crown season 8 episode about today pic.twitter.com/3WbpqUOwDx — matt (@RealMattGannon) January 8, 2020

Harry and Meghan are resigning to spend less time with their family. — Dan Primack (@danprimack) January 8, 2020

All I’m saying is, The Crown Season 6 is going to be spicy as hell.