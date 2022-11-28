Northern Territory Police have issued an arrest warrant for Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright in relation to a helicopter crash which killed his fellow cast member Chris “Willow” Wilson.

Per the ABC, the 43-year-old has been contacted through his legal team and must hand himself in to NT Police by Wednesday morning.

Police told the publication he will be charged with perverting the course of justice, destruction of evidence, fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and unlawful entry.

Per The Guardian, Wilson was killed on February 28 this year while on a job harvesting crocodile eggs in West Arnhem Land. He was hanging below a helicopter to collect eggs from crocodile nests when it crashed into trees and the ground.

Pilot Sebastian Robinson suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson for Matt Wright released a statement which said the star “strenuously denies any wrongdoing”.

“What happened was a tragic accident that took the life of a close mate,” the spokesperson said, per the ABC.

“His immediate concern following the accident was the condition of the two team members on board at the time.

“The next priority was ensuring the other helicopters and team members at the site weren’t at risk and that the location was safe.

“Matt will not be making any further statement.”

According to 9News, police officer Neil Mellon and fellow helicopter pilot Michael Burbidge have also been charged in relation to the fatal crash.

As reported by the ABC, Mellon has been charged with more than 30 offences, such as disclosure of confidential information and obtaining benefit by deception.

Burbidge has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and destroying evidence.

Both men are due to face court in the coming months.