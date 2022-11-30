A Pilot Is Being Treated For Injuries After Crashing His Helicopter Into A House In Melbourne’s South East

A helicopter has crashed into a house’s roof in Melbourne’s south east this afternoon, trapping the pilot inside.

Thankfully, emergency workers were able to clear the pilot from the wreck in Mentone. According to Ambulance Victoria, he is being assessed by paramedics for lower body injuries and remains in a stable condition, as per ABC.

Police reckon no one was in the house at the time of the crash. Thank goodness!

According to 9News, the Mentone house is less than 1km from Moorabbin Airport. The roof has copped some pretty serious damage in the helicopter crash.

Check out the gnarly aerial pics below.