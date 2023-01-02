Four People Dead And Three Critical After Two Helicopters Collide Near Sea World On The Gold Coast

Four people have died and three are in a critical condition in hospital after two Sea World helicopters collided midair on the Gold Coast on Monday afternoon.

Queensland Police Service Acting Inspector Gary Worrell told reporters that initial police inquiries indicated one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

He said all of those who had passed away or were critically injured were in the same helicopter, which crashed upside down on a sandbank.

The other helicopter managed to successfully land near the Sea World resort. Six of its passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Worrell said it was a “difficult scene” for emergency services to access, and thanked members of the public who desperately tried to free injured passengers from the wreckage.

“Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and they commenced first aid to try and get those people to safety out of the airframe that was upside down,” he said.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the incident occurred at 1.59pm local time and 13 patients were assessed at the scene.

#Update – Thirteen patients are being assessed at the scene were two helicopters have collided on #MainBeach. Please avoid the area. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 2, 2023

Per the Brisbane Times, ambulance supervisor Jayney Shearman said a number of passengers suffered “multi-system trauma … which means there was a lot of impact to the body”.

One patient was airlifted to Queensland Children Hospital in Brisbane and eight others were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country was “shocked by the news of the terrible and tragic helicopter incident”.

Australia is shocked by the news of the terrible and tragic helicopter incident today on the Gold Coast.



My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 2, 2023

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk extended her sympathies to those affected by the “unthinkable tragedy”.

What has happened on the Gold Coast today is an unthinkable tragedy. My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) January 2, 2023

A spokesperson for Sea World Helicopters said the company was “devastated” by the incident.

“We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased,” they said, per the ABC.

“We are cooperating with all the authorities including the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) and the Queensland Police. As it is now a police investigation we cannot provide any further information at this stage.”

Witness Va Tuala told the Guardian she heard a “sudden, loud bang” which “sounded almost like a loud thunderstorm”.

“As we turned towards the noise, we just saw both helicopters in the air and one had basically been hit by the other,” she said.

“It just spiralled out of control and we saw it basically crashing down, and we saw the debris from the crash.

“The other helicopter managed to land safely and everyone basically just stopped … we were all just looking at what had happened.

“It seemed like something out of a movie. When the other helicopter had landed we saw passengers or maybe the pilot running towards the helicopter that had crashed and a whole bunch of people just running towards it.”

The Australian Transport and Safety Bureau announced on Monday afternoon it was investigating the incident and has asked witnesses to come forward.