A Man Riding A Mobility Scooter At Syd’s Central Station Has Died After Falling Onto The Tracks

A man in his 30s has died after falling onto the tracks at Sydney’s Central Station while using a mobility scooter.

The man reportedly fell from Platform 18 around 2:30pm on Wednesday. He was rushed to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown where he died.

Trains around Central station were halted as soon as the accident took place. Transport for NSW told 9News that no trains were around when the man fell onto the tracks.

Although trains resumed around 3:20pm, Sydney Trains has warned commuters that there will be delays.

“Passengers can expect flow-on delays for T1 North Shore and Western Line, T9 Northern Line, T8 Airport line, T2 Inner West & Leppington line and T3 Bankstown line,” an official statement from Sydney Trains read.

“We remind commuters to be vigilant while on platforms.”

More to come.