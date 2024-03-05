A Man Has Been Charged After Allegedly Restraining Three Aboriginal Children With Cable Ties In Driveway

A 45-year-old man has been charged with assault after he allegedly physically restrained three children under 10 with cable ties in a Broome driveway.

Police say they were called to the Western Australian home at 2.15pm on Tuesday following a reported trespass incident, and found a six-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy tied up.

They later found a third child, an eight-year-old boy, who they said had been tied up but had fled before police arrived.

Paramedics were called to assess the two children, who were then reunited with their family.

Part of the alleged incident was live-streamed to Facebook as onlookers shouted at the man to release the children. Family members could be heard saying that they were just “little kids”, but he allegedly refused to release them.

It is alleged that the tradesman had arrived at the home for a repair job and found the children swimming in the pool, at which point he tied them up them.

Police took the man in for questioning and later said he had been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

They alleged the “force used to restrain the children was not proportionate in the circumstances” and urged locals to stay calm amid fears of rising tensions.

“Community members are encouraged to allow the court process to run its course,” police said in a statement.

The man was granted bail and is due to appear in court at a later date.