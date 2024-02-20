A Man Has Been Arrested After A Couple And A Child Were Found Dead In Two Sydney Locations

A martial arts instructor has been arrested in hospital in connection to the alleged murder of three people in two different locations in Sydney on Monday.

The body of Steven Cho was found at a Sydney townhouse on Tuesday morning after police responded to a welfare check.

Police then found the body of his wife Min Cho and a child in Lion’s Taekwondo in Parramatta. In a media stand-up this morning police confirmed the woman and child were strangled, while the man was stabbed.

The studio’s principal instructor 49-year-old Kwang Kyung Yoo was hospitalised with alleged stab wounds at Westmead Hospital, where he was arrested on Tuesday night. Police said he remained in hospital and is expected to be “charged at some stage”.

READ MORE A 25-Year-Old Man Has Been Charged With Murder After A Woman Was Found Dead In Tweed Heads

Police have alleged the child and the woman were killed inside the martial arts centre sometime between 5:30pm and 6:30pm on Monday.

It is then alleged that Yoo used the woman’s BMW to leave North Parramatta after 6:30pm. He then at some stage travelled to Baulkham Hills and had a confrontation with Steven Cho. Their bodies were discovered the next day.

“We will allege he has murdered the man at Baulkham Hills and then at some stage after that has driven that vehicle to Westmead Hospital,” said Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty.

However, he said police would not speculate on a weapon or motive at this point in time, and said officers and forensics were currently attending both crime scenes.

Police said the three victims knew Yoo through the studio, where the child regularly attended classes.

Shortly before Cho and the child were found, parents of students were sent a text message to say classes had been suspended as Yoo had been in a car accident.