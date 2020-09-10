As the NSW Liberal/National coalition government disintegrates before our very eyes, one noted Sydneysider and former Liberal Prime Minister – Malcolm Turnbull – is being a messy bitch online.

While Deputy Premier John Barilaro plots his defection to the crossbench and Premier Gladys Berejiklian issues last minute ultimatums to keep the ship afloat, there sits Malcolm Turnbull, sassily liking shady tweets from the comfort of his Point Piper mansion.

Although he hasn’t said anything official, it’s pretty clear (and unsurprising) whose side he’s on. What is kind of surprising the fact he’s almost cheering on the collapse of the governing coalition.

You can see for yourself here, with updates coming through in real-time. Let’s take a look at some of the best posts the man has liked so far, shall we?

Wow Kill Koalas the battle line for the NSW Nationals. What a winner. — Paul Bongiorno (@PaulBongiorno) September 10, 2020

There's a saying in politics about not wanting to be seen beating up koalas. This is supposed to be a metaphor. — Leo Shanahan (@_leo_s) September 10, 2020

In among the likes are a handful of hot takes which seem to very much favour Berejiklian and the NSW Liberals over Barilaro and the Nationals.

I love the fact they are moving to crossbench in a big sook and …keeping their ministerial portfolios and pay packets TOUGH GUYS, HUH? https://t.co/VOVIZdAs3f — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) September 10, 2020

Good for her! Don’t negotiate with terrorists – or koalas https://t.co/sv7FPtETPK — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) September 10, 2020

And what shady like spree doesn’t include a cheeky pun or two for good measure?

NSW Premier claims the right to arm bears https://t.co/EGhpqhYpeg — Annabel Crabb (@annabelcrabb) September 10, 2020

So if anyone was wondering what one of the most senior Liberals in NSW thought about the state government’s koala crisis, look no further.

Whether or not he actually gives a fuck about koala conversation is another question. A cursory recollection of his Prime Ministership would suggest it’s not one of his top priorities, that’s for sure.