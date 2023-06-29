The 19 Y.O. Adelaide Woman Who Spat On & Punched Macca’s Workers Has Been Sentenced

A young woman who spat on and punched McDonald’s workers has been sentenced to an 18-month good behaviour bond and 75 hours of community service.



Per the ABC, 19-year-old Mia Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, committing prohibited acts with bodily fluid, and disorderly conduct after going on an intoxicated rampage through the Hindley Street McDonald’s in Adelaides CBD in October 2022.



Her outburst was captured by not just CCTV but also by other punters having a feed at Maccas. The Maccas customers got more than just their Big Macs that day and the footage they took went viral.



In previous hearings, the court heard that Miller had been abusing alcohol and drugs in what they described as a “Xanax bender”.



During sentencing, Magistrate Michael Barnett noted the impact that Miller’s actions will have on her future.



“Anyone Googling your name in the future – family, friends, future employers – will be presented with a video of your actions and media reports that label you the ‘Maccas spitter,” Magistrate Barnett said.



Along with the 75 hours of community service and good behaviour bond, Miller must pay the “victims support levy” along with her court costs.



In his victim statement, Allan Mejorada, the McDonald’s manager who was working at the time said that Miller’s outburst left him with “deep emotion that continues to affect me every time when I’m at work” and has “fundamentally altered my outlook on life”.



Miller made a statement through her lawyer that she is “deeply remorseful”.



“I want everyone to know that the incident that occurred will never happen again,” she said, per the ABC.



Miller is the first person to be tried under South Australia’s harsher penalties for people who assault retail workers. Now, people convicted of basic assault against a retail worker can face up to five years in prison instead of two. If they’ve been convicted of assault causing harm, they could be facing seven years behind bars instead of three.



Most recently, NSW Premiere Chris Minns announced that he has plans to introduce similar laws in New South Wales.



“No one deserves a serve – so we’re making it a crime,” Minns said.



“Because no matter the job you work in, you deserve to be able to do it safely and respectfully. It really is that simple. Essential workers looked after us through the pandemic and it;’s high time we look after them.”



As a former Macca’s employee who copped a bunch of awful customers, I reckon these laws are a pretty good idea.

