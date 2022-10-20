A UK tabloid put a head of lettuce on a live stream to see if it would outlast Liz Truss‘ time as British Prime Minister, and well, it did. After 45 days (or 1,080 hours) in the role, Liz Truss has resigned. The lettuce wins, lettuce rejoice!

The lettuce webcam was set up by the Daily Star after The Economist wrote that Truss’ time as PM had “roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce”. A claim like that simply has to be put to the test after all. Turns out it was true.

BREAKING NEWS:



🚨 THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON 🚨



ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE.



🥗🥗🥗 https://t.co/o1zi8UEXXd — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

Once Liz Truss resigned, the Daily Star crowned the lettuce and started to play celebratory music. What an iconic moment in history that will be remembered for decades to come.

A British newspaper put a lettuce on a live head to see if it would outlast Liz Truss.



It did: pic.twitter.com/g8S1dzOVSq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 20, 2022

Naturally, the sight of lettuce being celebrated for outlasting a Prime Minister inspired folks to take to the internet and create a whole bevy of vegetabatshit memes.

Leaf your seriousness at the door, it’s time to embrace the chaos.

I’m sorry but I’m losing it at this LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/D7DBbIBrOi — Bojito (@Bomanizer) October 20, 2022

Where would we be without lettuce-inspired humour? Lost and hopeless, I’m afraid.

Bye, bye @trussliz, congrats to lettuce — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) October 20, 2022

Personally if I was Miss Truss I would wait until the lettuce had rotted into the ground before retiring. I am not having my legacy be “beaten by a lettuce”. Over my dead body!!!!

The Daily Star Lettuce when @trussliz resigns pic.twitter.com/fo0tcW1mDG — Furquan Akhtar (@furquan) October 20, 2022

The lettuce after outlasting Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/MIn4hqNHZR — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) October 20, 2022

If I told you last year that there would be the perfect political opportunity to use a picture of Harry Styles dressed in lettuce couture for a meme, you probably would lock me up for good.

Happy to see this horrid iconic number return to our screens.

Hell, the opportunity for making lettuce jokes was so ripe and juicy that even British stores had to take a bite.

Lettuce at 58p – a good buy



Liz Truss at Number 10 – a goodbye — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) October 20, 2022

What a great day to be a lettuce — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) October 20, 2022

Some of the best memes came from straight facts, though. In the span of about a month, we went from having two Elizabeths running the UK to zero, and that my friends is pure comedy.

Poor Lizzie hit the coffin thinking she’d left the country in reasonable hands.

data is my passion pic.twitter.com/8IQRpVF7gN — Brodsky (@a_drewsky) October 20, 2022

Now let’s enjoy a lovely salad of non-lettuce memes that also came about after Liz Truss threw in the towel.

I've edged for longer than Liz Truss' premiership — s ✨🌈 (@b___nsky) October 20, 2022

‘Believe’ by Cher was number one in the UK for five days longer than Liz Truss was Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/kPmjjHyyYK — James (@DrJamesJBailey) October 20, 2022

It would be wrong to leave RuPaul’s Drag Race UK now exclusively on Stan *wink* out of this yarn.

For your viewing pleasure, Sminty Drop cry-twerking:

Liz Truss rn pic.twitter.com/bfLb20dBaV — Sminty Drop (@smintyd) October 20, 2022

your unemployed friend at 1:35pm on a thursday pic.twitter.com/1Bi0GnhKQO — claire trầnsylvania 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@clairevtran) October 20, 2022

Who was Prime Minister when King Charles III ascended to the throne is going to be a really hard pub quiz question in about 20 years — Joanna Taylor (@JoannaRTaylor) October 20, 2022

Trivia better be afraid of Gen Z. We have lived through some of the most insane historical events that by the time we’re older we are going to now everything via first-hand lived experience.

Keep thinking about Liz Truss’s reading at the Queen’s funeral as akin to when someone brings their new boyfriend or girlfriend to a big family event and they’re then in all the pictures forever despite only lasting 11 months as a couple. — Clementine Fletcher (@clemfletch) October 20, 2022

thoughts and prayers to the authors of this book. out December 8th! pic.twitter.com/nFUUYpWruj — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) October 20, 2022

Pour one out for these authors who genuinely believed Liz Truss would last until December when the book comes out.

IM IN TEARS THERES NO WAY CHANNEL 4 DID THIS HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAB #LizTruss pic.twitter.com/6ikuRQWnri — spooky!sum 👻 steves sweet ghoul (@moththing97) October 20, 2022

Obsessed with the gay interns at Channel 4 deciding to make a Swiftie fancam using Liz Truss footage.

But hey, Midnights is out soon and we will all be streaming.

Liz Truss quit now so she can spend tomorrow streaming Midnights by Taylor Swift without distraction pic.twitter.com/z1uqSDwaZV — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) October 20, 2022

And lastly, I leave you with memes that suggest an alternate universe where Larry the Cat becomes the next Prime Minister of the UK.

I personally believe he could save the country from the deplorable depths Liz Truss sank it to in record time.

“The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.” pic.twitter.com/eFL3fgSfVL — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 20, 2022

May God save the cat.