Shane Warne‘s former Fiancée Elizabeth Hurley (AKA: Liz Hurley) has broken her silence on the cricket star’s death with a beautiful tribute on Instagram.

In a post uploaded in the early hours of Sunday morning, the English actress wrote a touching message accompanied by a series of photos.

“I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” the emotional caption begins.

“RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23.”

Warnie and Hurley were always extremely cute together. There are hundreds of paparazzi pics of them casually smooching in public and we are so bloody glad they remained on good terms even after splitting up.

Warnie made a huge impression on the rest of the Hurley family too with Liz’s son Damian Hurley posting an emotional tribute on social media.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around this…” the 19-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known.

“My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family.”

Hurley and Warne were engaged between 2011 and 2013. The couple later split but both maintained their care and affection for one another in the years following.

“When we were together we both had a great time. Unfortunately it didn’t work out,” said Warne as per The Sun.

‘It wasn’t something that she or I did wrong, it just fizzled out.

“We’re still great friends, we still stay in touch, we’re good for each other and our kids get along great.”

Warne passed away early on Saturday morning while on holiday in Thailand with friends.

Since the shock announcement of his death, tributes have flowed from all corners of the globe to remember the king of spin.

Warne was an incredible leg-spin bowler who miraculously took 700 test match wickets throughout his career.