Listen up Directioners, because the most lacklustre One Direction member and official Judas, Liam Payne, is officially pivoting his career into *checks notes*… boxing?

Yes, the MVP of groove appears to have decided that he’s hanging up his dancing shoes in favour of getting absolutely obliterated by a professional boxer.

Payne dropped a mysterious Instagram post that showed him facing Tommy Fury, noted half-brother of the fkn world heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury.

And uhhhhh, Liam, you okay babes?

The poster is in the classic boxing style, with the two facing off, their faces so close, they might just kiss. The poster also hints at an official announcement.

But what could the actual announcement be?

Liam, who has spent most of his career dancing poorly and being miffed about not being the lead of One Direction, unsurprisingly has zero fighting experience.

Tommy Fury, however, is four years into his professional boxing career and is currently undefeated. In fact, he most recently pulverised Jake Paul, the brother of notorious douche nozzle, Logan Paul. Yeah, that same dude that interview Payne in a cringe AF podcast ep that saw him get semi-cancelled.

It’s like looking into the future.

So in other words, if the whole boxing schtick is legit, expect Liam Payne to get his gob smacked in and prep your condolences for his face. RIP.

Immediately, fans went absolutely ratchet over the announcement.

“Are they gonna have a riff off?” one user joked on his Insta post.

“Whatever it is, I hope there is no boxing involved,” another said.

Others naturally have doubts about his boxing capability. “Liam babe very bad idea please rethink,” one person wrote.

Naturally, people have done the math — and the math isn’t mathing. While celebs entering the boxing ring isn’t exactly unusual (how better to extend your five minutes than getting fkn belted in front of millions?), fans have hypothesised that it’s not actually a boxing announcement.

Instead, they were quick to point out that no one has had a boxing match at the Old Trafford in yonks, and that it’s actually far more likely that the poster is teasing a charity soccer match.

Oh.

The Soccer Aid for UNICEF football match is slated for the 11th of June at, you guessed it, the Old Trafford.

The lineup already includes the likes of Usain Bolt, Jill Scott, and some other celebs that I’ve got NFI about.

Thank fuck, because old mate Payney would have absolutely been knocked out within 10 seconds. And that’s me being generous.