Liam Payne is usually not a name you’d associate with kindness and understanding. But hey, people change and it looks like Payne is truly seeing the PAIN he caused his fellow 1D band members at the height of his career.

After attending the premiere for Louis Tomlinson‘s doco, All of Those Voices — Liam Payne took to Instagram to post a heart-felt tribute to his friend.

“Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience,” Payne wrote.

“My neck hurts from how much Im looking up to you right now, you were already my friend and brother, but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you. What you’ve dealt with and how you held it all inside.”

Read the full IG post here.

After One Direction broke up, Tomlinson lost his mum Johannah Deakin to cancer. Earlier that year (2016), his son Freddie reign Tomlinson was born.

Then in 2019, Tomlinson lost his younger sister Félicité Tomlinson to a drug overdose.

Payne acknowledged Tomlinson’s struggle in his IG post, and how he personally should have done “better” for him.

“I’m so sorry I was so out of my mind and I didn’t do better for you, I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I’m me again so will try and make amends.”

In recent years, Payne has been the subject of controversy for his arrogance — particularly in his borked interview with Logan Paul. However, it seems that he is on the mend and is pretty supportive of the other 1D members (except Zayn lol). It’s visible in the way he was the only member to attend Tomlinson’s premiere, and how he also wrote kind words about Harry Styles and his recent Grammys win.

Could I be turning into a Liam Payne stan??? No, surely not??? The matrix, it’s glitching again. Help.

All of Those Voices is a first-hand look into Tomlinson’s life and career, as well as how he has dealt with personal tragedy. It will be out in cinemas on March 22.