Ra Ra O Lala: Lady Gaga Just Dropped A Range With Cotton On That Supports Youth Mental Health

Friends and fellow little monsters, our Mother, Lady Gaga, has blessed us with a dream collaboration with Cotton On, where 100 per cent of the net proceeds go to the Born This Way Foundation to help support youth mental health resources.

The two organisations have come together to create a range of limited-edition pieces including, caps, T-shirts, tote bags, stationery, and a denim jacket that will all be available online and in select stores from now until October 10.

Each piece features a design that reflects the Born This Way Foundation’s mission of supporting youth mental health and working with young people to build a kinder, braver world. And of course, has Lady Gaga’s stamp of approval.

“We’re honoured to partner with Cotton On Foundation for our first global campaign amplifying our mission to build a kinder, braver world together,” said Lady Gaga, Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation. “We are constantly working to uplift the stories of young people worldwide, and through this partnership, we invite everyone to practice kindness and learn how to better support one another. Our research tells us that kindness is one way we can support each others’ mental health.”

Together, they’re aiming to raise around five million (USD) for global mental health — and by purchasing anything from the range, you’ll be helping them reach that goal.

“We hope this partnership will accelerate the delivery of tangible resources, skills, and grassroots support necessary to build kinder, braver communities that value and improve mental health,” said Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation.

Let’s suss out the range, shall we?

Whether you love a cap for the off-duty vibes, or to cover up your greasy strands (I’m the latter), the Born This Way Foundation Cap would be a cute addition to your ever-growing collection.

It feels like we’re forever chasing the perfect tee, so when you fit a fit and feel that’s as comfy and as cute as the Born This Way Foundation Tee, you buy multiple.

The Born This Way Foundation Denim Jacket gives us all the ’90s nostalgia! Look at all the buttons! It’s worth noting that if you do manage to get your hands on one of these bad boys, it won’t come with that many buttons — you’ll have to collect those.

These days, who isn’t a tote person? I’ve got draws full myself. They’re super handy and the Born This Way Foundation Tote Bag comes in a black or cream design so you can pair it with your ‘fits.

Cotton On is also selling a stack of different bundles where you can get your hands on a bunch of Born This Way Foundation pieces. Alternatively, if you’d just like to donate to the foundation, you can also do that via the Cotton On website.

You can also learn more about the Born This Way Foundation here.

Image Credit: Cotton on x Born This Way Foundation