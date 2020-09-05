NSW Health has issued a warning to patrons of Kuleto’s Cocktail Bar in Newtown, after a customer who attended the venue on Friday August 28 was confirmed as having COVID-19.

1/2 If you attend Kuleto’s Cocktail Bar in Newtown, between 6.30pm – 9.30pm for at least one hour on Fri 28 Aug you must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days since you were there (until midnight on 11 September)… pic.twitter.com/ucfTJ7yo1l — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) September 4, 2020

NSW Health said on its website:

People who attended Kuleto’s Cocktail Bar at 157 King Street, Newtown, between 6.30pm and 9.30pm for at least one hour on Friday 28 August must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days since they were there (until midnight on 11 September), and stay isolated for the entire period, even if a negative test result is received. The venue has been [closed] for cleaning.

In a statement to its own website, Kuleto’s said:

Dear customers, Late this afternoon (Friday 4th September), Kuleto’s Cocktail Bar was contacted by the NSW Department of Health advising us that a patron who was at the venue on Friday 28th August has been confirmed of having COVID-19. All other patrons and members who were at the venue on the 28th August between the hours of 6:30 and 9:30 pm for over one hour will be contacted by the Ministry of Public Health and advised to isolate immediately and get tested for COVID-19. To ensure our members and guests safety, we have decided to close the venue tonight, through to Wednesday 9th September until further notice. During this time, a specialist cleaning service will be brought in to undertake a thorough deep cleaning and disinfectant process to ensure we have completed the safety precautions in order to reopen. We will be updating you on our social media platforms with information regarding this situation. Thank you for your understanding.

The venue is set to reopen on Wednesday September 9.