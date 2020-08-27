Kevin Rudd: former Prime Minister, conversational Mandarin speaker, handball aficionado and world-renowned pottymouth.

Now Kevin07 is back at it, letting his filthy mouth run absolutely wild in a Zoom chat full of what appear to be young(ish) Labor members.

“Whoever is Jan needs to make his bed, by the way,” Rudd said with apparently very little context either in the video or IRL.

“It’s a fucking disgrace.”

The room lost it. You would too if a former Prime Minister cussed your messy bedroom to shit.

KRudd’s got a point, though. We’re almost at the end of August. We should all have this Zoom meeting etiquette shit down-pat by now.

But now, here comes onetime Labor candidate for the Northern Victoria region Jan Morgiewicz waltzing into the Zoom meeting – zooming, if you will – complete with his unkempt bed exposed for all the world to see.

Obviously, it’s a bit of cheeky banter from one generation of Labor comrade to another, but one can’t help but revel in just how on-brand this is for Rudd. The man is a walking meme with a few extra swear words thrown in for good measure.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that you should never underestimate how quickly a former Prime Minister will through you under the bus to look cool on social media.

Beware of the handballs, beware of the hairdryer, and most of all, beware off the eternally foul mouth.