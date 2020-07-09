I’ve found it! I have officially found the best Twitter account in existence. No, I’m not talking about Twitter king Frankie Muniz, I’m talking about Jurassic Park Updates, baby.

We’re less than 24 hours into Melbourne’s second coronavirus-fuelled lockdown and – you guessed it – we’re already bored out of our fucking brains.

But if, like me, you exhausted your entire Netflix/Stan/Disney+/Prime library in the first lockdown, you’re in luck because the @jurassicpark2go Twitter account is bound to provide at least an hour worth of entertainment for you.

The account, which has absolutely no affiliation with the film franchise, launched with a truly iconic tweet on July 6.

To put it simply, this is just a dinosaur-themed shit-posting account. But hoo boy, it’s a really good one.

Maybe it’s the isolation talking, maybe it’s the fact that I’ve watched Jurassic Park 47 times this year, or maybe it’s the copious amount of iso-beers I’ve downed since February, but this account has truly made my life.

Despite absolutely nobody asking for this content, @jurassicpark2go is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

We’ve seen these parody accounts before, usually mocking IRL theme parks like DisneyWorld or Universal Studios, but chucking a prehistoric spin on it really ups the ante here.

We’ll probably never know what a real life Jurassic Park would be like, hopefully because scientists learned from John Hammond’s fictional mistakes. But at least we can now sleep soundly knowing we’ve experienced what it would be like if Jurassic Park live-tweeted their park shenanigans.

Is this a sign that somebody has *way* too much free time in iso? Look, probably. But one man’s iso-fuelled madness is another man’s treasure… or something like that.

It’s some truly deranged content, but somebody has to write it.

To quote the great Jeff Goldblum himself, this twitter user was “so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn‘t stop to think if they should.”

At least we’re getting much needed updates like “we accidentally made one of the dinosaurs too big.”

But please, I’m begging you, stop asking if the dinosaurs spit or swallow. This is a family park.