Alcohol Delivery Service Jimmy Brings Is Slinging Big Bev Deals RN To Prep Ya For Festive Szn

It’s the end of October, which means we have one more week of Woolies and Coles looking like the inside of a botched Halloween haunted house before they bring out the advent calendars and Santa hats in droves. Now, I know some of y’all couldn’t think of anything worse than cracking open the Christmas decor before we’ve even hit November, but personally, I am a fkn fiend for the holiday period, so in my books the more celebrations, the better.

And to kick off the next few months of impending festivities with a bang, Aussie alcohol delivery service Jimmy Brings wants to make sure you’re stocked for whatever holiday event you’re throwing. Whether it’s a big backyard barbie with your mates, or an intimate dinner (to which you conveniently forgot to buy the vino), Jimmy Brings will have all your favourite beverages — including beers, spirits, wines and premixes — cold and to your door in minutes.

Operating across all of Australia’s major capital cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra and Hobart, as well as regional areas on the Gold Coast, Wollongong, Newcastle, Geelong and Launceston, you’ll never have to do the mad dash to the bottle-o two minutes before your guests arrive ever again.

To sweeten the deal (not that you need any more sweet talking to get involved), the legends at Jimmy Brings are slinging a bunch of deals this Click Frenzy period. This includes 40 per cent off selected wines when you buy any two bottles of King Salvatoro Grenache, The Tally Cabernet Sauvignon or Eight Days Seven Nights, as well as cheeky bundle deals on spirits and soda, plus chips and premix combos RN.

They’ve also thrown in some scarily grouse discounts and bundles to sort you out for all your Halloween party needs (or to just sit on your front lawn greeting trick-or-treaters). This includes the Draculas Bride Bundle featuring a good quality trifecta of shiraz, prosecco and Sav Blanc for $55, or the Devil’s Advocate combo featuring a 6-pack of Asahi Super Dry and a 1754 Chardonnay Pinot Noir Bottle for $40 — plus plenty more.

Not sucked in yet? To top it all off, Aussie band Lime Cordiale’s new Largo beers just dropped on Jimmy Brings’ site, so if you’re doing knock-offs this Friday, you’re well and truly sorted.

Oh, and if you’re extra committed to the cause, you can sign up for Jimmy’s Loyalty Rewards. For every seven orders you make, you’ll get a voucher valued at the grand total of your last seven orders combined. Suddenly Chrissy Day is lookin’ real nice, huh?

Ooft, we need a drink.

How does Jimmy Brings work?

Head to the Jimmy Brings website or download the app to your smartphone and plug in your postcode to see what booze is available in your area.

You can use the search bar to browse specific drinks or let Jimmy’s home page hook you up with its latest specials, bestsellers and new arrivals.

Once you’ve selected your booze of choice, chuck it into your cart. A minimum spend of $20 (not including the $8.95 delivery fee) is required for all orders.

At this point, you can also add any extras like chips, or jerky if you’re craving a cheeky snack board to go with your bevs before you checkout.

Voila, your driver is on their way. Make sure you have ID ready for their arrival.

All this talk making you thirsty? For more info on Jimmy Brings alcohol delivery service or to make an order RN, head here.