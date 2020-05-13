If you’ve run out of things to do in iso, may we suggest you do as Sophie Monk did and create your own Keanu Reeves out of veggies. A healthy snack on so many levels. For context, Monk has starred in a couple of ads for the team over at Jimmy Brings.

Who da heck is Jimmy, you ask? Well, Jimmy’s the bloke who’ll bring you the bubbly. Jimmy Brings is an alcohol delivery service, bringing beer, house red (or white), and spirits to your door in just 30 minutes. It’s that simple, folks. Just make sure you’ve got your ID on you, and you’ll be good to go. Lockdown laws might be easing, but if you rather not duck out just yet, then businesses like Jimmy Brings are there to help.

Enter Sophie Monk.

You gotta love her. You gotta love Veggie Keanu, too. This is telling of my state in isolation, but seeing Veggie Keanu’s arm wrapped around the glass of wine at the end of the ad sent me.

But wait, there’s more. I’d like to preface this next ad with this image, which boggles the mind for a few seconds.

How? I tried this at my desk and barely got my arm under my knee before giving up. I don’t think my knee has ever been that close to my face before. How is she doing that? Next iso goal: somehow become flexible.

YOU GOTTA LOVE HER.

If you’re in the need of a drink after watching Sophie do that, you can grab your booze on the Jimmy Brings website.

