Alcohol delivery service Jimmy Brings is reportedly under investigation after a Bondi man was delivered around three bottles of wine a day before his death in 2018.

Liquor and Gaming NSW reviewed the circumstances of the 49-year-old man’s death in June 2018, but no action was taken against Jimmy Brings.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald reports that the case will be reopening after Jimmy Brings sales data revealed the man drastically increased his orders in the fortnight before his death, even making two identical orders within 10 minutes of each other.

It is reported that in the three years before the man’s death, he spent around $24k on approximately 300 separate orders of alcohol from Jimmy Brings.

“All Endeavour Group (including Jimmy Brings) drivers are trained in the responsible service of alcohol and all same day alcohol deliveries must be delivered to an adult over the age of 18 years and who is not intoxicated,” a spokesperson for Endeavour Group (the company that owns Dan Murphy’s, BWS and Jimmy Brings) told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We utilise independent third-party mystery shopping of these and our other RSA practices.”

The company also reportedly confirmed that it has methods in place to “red-flag” orders that may be of concern — just one of the ways in which it “exceeds legal and regulatory compliance”.

Back in July this year, a couple of new rules came into place for businesses that held online liquor licenses to ensure that online alcohol delivery services weren’t being abused.

Fines of around $11,000 were introduced to punish businesses that provided alcohol to minors or intoxicated people, the same groups of people who would otherwise be refused service in a physical licensed venue.

Delivery drivers were also made legally required to have done Responsible Supply of Alcohol Training, and also check the ID of recipients at the door to ensure they weren’t a minor, and were also the same person who originally made the order.

If you need mental health support, or support involving substance misuse and addiction, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

You can also reach the Alcohol Drug Information Service at 1800 250 015 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.