Social distancing restrictions are beginning to relax across the country from today, which likely means you’ll be catching up with a few close friends this weekend for a drink or two.

Thankfully, the deadset legends at Jimmy Brings have you covered with free and fast delivery across the country all weekend long, baby.

Whether you’re hanging out IRL (from a safe social distance) or virtually (Zoom parties are still cool), Jimmy Brings will hook you up with your beverage of choice without slapping you with a delivery fee.

Honestly, why go out in public and line up at the bottle shop when you can get it delivered for free? This is truly a gift for the social distancing times.

In addition to beer, wine and spirits, Jimmy Brings also curates some stupidly convenient cocktail kits because nobody wants to run back to the shops because they forgot the limes. Whether you want a long island iced tea, or a margarita, they’ve got you covered with all of the ingredients in one handy place. If you’re looking to really up the ante at your first dinner party, bust out a Moscow mule or something really fancy to make your mates think you’ve actually learned something in isolation.

To access the free delivery promo, you’ll have to use the code “SOPHIEMONK” at checkout. Weird flex, I know, but she’s the face of their latest ad campaign so it’s not completely random.

Unfortunately, the free delivery offer is only valid on orders over $59, but if you’re planning your first post-iso dinner party or kicking back with a slab of beer for your best mate’s Zoom birthday, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Jimmy Brings will hook you up with the good stuff (beer) in less than 30 minutes, serving over 800 suburbs across Australia from Perth to the Gold Coast and almost everywhere in between.