Beloved American actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has passed away from natural causes at the age of 92.

Jerry’s son, Ben Stiller, confirmed his passing a short time ago, posting a loving ode to “a great dad and grandfather”.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben wrote. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Among Jerry’s many notable credits, he played the loveable Frank Constanza in Seinfeld, Arthur Spooner in The King of Queens, Wilbur Turnblad in ’88’s Hairspray and, of course, manager Maury Ballstein in Zoolander (who he played alongside his son).

Jerry had been married to fellow actor Anne Meara for over 60 years, before she passed away in 2015.

He is survived by his two children, Ben and Amy.

May Festivus live on in his memory.