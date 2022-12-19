Top Gear‘s Jeremy Clarkson has made a desperate bid for relevance and told the world he literally dreams of Meghan Markle being punished while she’s naked. What the actual fuck.

The TV presenter published a wildly misogynistic column in UK tabloid The Sun on Sunday, following the release of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s documentary Harry & Meghan which interrogates the hatred the couple faces from racists in the UK.

The series argues Markle received so much hate because of misogynoir — the specific brand of hatred and contempt Black women face — and Clarkson’s column seems to have proven it right.

Literally gobsmacked at the utterly vile and disgusting comments written about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun. What an utter piece of trash he is…what is it with these type of men that triggers them so? pic.twitter.com/iLpzIilTlm — Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 18, 2022

Clarkson’s cursed article proudly displays a shitshow of woman-hating rhetoric that lumps Markle in with actual serial killer Rose West.

“I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level,” Clarkson wrote about Markle.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.

“Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Because apparently being a Black woman in Buckingham Palace is just as offensive as murdering women and children.

Jeremy Clarkson’s vile and abusive hatred is directed at three women:



Meghan Markle, feminist & campaigner for social good;



Nicola Sturgeon, feminist & first leader of Scotland;



Rose West, serial murderer & torturer of women.



The comparison is nonsensical and disgraceful. — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) December 18, 2022

Imagine openly admitting you fantasise about a woman being brutalised in public. You couldn’t waterboard that shit out of me.

Is it any wonder Meghan Markle is scared? It’s terrifying knowing there are men out there like Jeremy Clarkson who will openly admit to sitting up at night fantasising about violence against women – and think it’s perfectly acceptable. It’s not. And something needs to be done. — Courtney Pochin (@courtneypochin) December 18, 2022

Clarkson also claimed Prince Harry was a dim but nice guy who was then seduced by Markle with “some vivid bedroom promises to turn him into a warrior of woke”.

Is it weird that Clarkson constantly has sexual undertones when he displays his hatred for Markle? Yes, but it’s not surprising given the fetishisation and over-sexualisation Black women are constantly subjected to by creepy old white men who obsess over them.

It’s also worth noting that in Clarkson’s mind, Harry is a puppet with no mind of his own. Love how men who support their wives immediately are denied their agency by other misogynistic men! I wonder what that says about their own treatment of women!

This ‘hatred’ Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson claim to feel for Meghan Markle- while lying awake at night imaging her naked- is overt sexual obsession. It’s staggering that this is being played out publicly. — Sarah Kendall (@Sarah_Kendall) December 18, 2022

Like I said, he’s proving the documentary and Markle herself right. And it seems those who don’t live up King Charles‘ ass would agree.

That Jeremy Clarkson article about Meghan Markle really says a lot more about him than it does about her. He needs help. — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) December 18, 2022

Meghan Markle looked straight into a camera and told tabloid publishers they were making people want to kill her. Days later The Sun runs an article where a well known media figure fantasizes about committing sexual violence against her. Like what the fuck do you even say? — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) December 18, 2022

If it’s true that Camilla just had lunch with Jeremy Clarkson this week, right before he published *that*, then well done to the lot of them for confirming everything the Harry & Meghan doco said was going on between the institution & the media over in the UK. — Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) December 18, 2022

Towards the end of the column, Jeremy Clarkson mourns the new generation of young people who will believe Markle’s ~lies~.

He aired his dismay that kids will think *gasp* the royals — who kept slaves, valued blood purity, colonised nations and believe they have a divine right to rule over others — may not actually be nice people?!?!

Jeremy Clarkson having more of a problem with Meghan Markle than he does with Prince Andrew tells you everything you need to know about the man — RD Hale (@RickyDHale) December 18, 2022

“One day soon, my generation will all be dead, and we will be replaced by a new bunch who are growing up believing that [King] Charles and [Prince] William and Co are bullies who are waited on hand and foot by slaves, eunuchs and spin doctors,” he wrote.

That’s right. The future is now, old man. Hopefully your misogyny dies with you.