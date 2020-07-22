Thanks for signing up!

The body of Jason Gale, older brother of Megan Gale, has been found in bushland south-east of Perth, concluding a week-long search for the missing 49-year-old.

WA Police discovered the body following a large-scale search in Karragullen yesterday afternoon.

A member of the public had discovered Gale’s Honda in the area earlier that day, alerting police.

“A search of the area was commenced and the body of a deceased person, believed to be Mr Gale, was located,” WA Police released in a statement, as reported by 10 News First Perth.

Jason had been reported missing from his Bibra Lake home last Friday afternoon. Police had taken to Facebook that night, in a since-deleted post, urging anyone to come forward with information regarding his whereabouts.

He’d last been seen on Tuesday last week buying petrol in Pingelly, south-east of Perth.

The death isn’t being treated as suspicious.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or suffering from mental health issues, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.