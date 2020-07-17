Thanks for signing up!

Jason Gale, brother of Australian supermodel Megan Gale has been reported missing from his Perth home on Friday afternoon.

The Western Australian police issued an alert for the missing 49-year-old man on Friday evening after failing to locate him at his Bibra Lake home.

Police took to Facebook on Friday night to urge anyone with information regarding Mr Gale’s whereabouts to come forward.

According to WA Police, Jason Gale is approximately 180cm in height, with fair skin, short curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Gale was last seen at approximately 9.40am on Tuesday morning at a local petrol station, where he allegedly purchased petrol and water.

He is believed to be driving a silver Honda CR-V 1999 model station sedan with the license plate ‘1BOI107’, according to WA Police.

Police are concerned for Gale’s welfare and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 131 444 immediately.

Megan Gale, famed Australian supermodel, is yet to comment on the news.

More to come.