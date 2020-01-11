Remember Nori, the adorable Ausipoo who looks like a human? Well, we’ve collectively worked out who that specific human is, and it’s Seth Rogen.

Yes, Nori is the Ausipoo embodiment of Seth fucking Rogen and he’s low-key living for it.

“I couldn’t be more flattered,” the Knocked Up star said, sharing a photo of the adorable dog.

I’ve been tagged by dozens of people saying I look like this dog and I couldn’t be more flattered. https://t.co/x0y3fFmeMd — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 9, 2020

Seth’s tweet has received a whopping 782,000 likes since January 10, proving that he’s not the only person who loves this Seth Rogen-looking pooch. Many took to the replies to confirm the resemblance.

The adorable photo of Nori has been circulating the internet for a while now, I first fell in love with this adorable human trapped inside an Ausipoo’s body back in early October, and have been keeping close tabs on his adventures ever since.

His Instagram account is absolutely flourishing, with more than 16,000 followers, likely thanks to a share on the beloved Twitter account @dog_rates.

After seeing Rogen’s response, Nori took to Instagram to share a story, “hey @sethrogen think’s we’re twins!” he wrote.

“He loves all people and dogs that he meets, and just wants to be friends with everyone,” Nori’s dog-mum Tiffany shared.

“What we get the most comments on are his eyes. People feel like the eyes and smile are what make him have human features,” dog dad Kevin told Seattle Refined. “He’s a very smiley dog and his eyes haven’t changed since he was a puppy.”

It’s 2020 and it is still my firm belief that we should give Nori the keys to the city and make him the president.