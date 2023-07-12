BBC Presenter Accused Of Paying Teen For Explicit Photos Has Been Publicly Named By His Wife

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual misconduct with a minor.



The “well-known” BBC presenter who was suspended over allegations that he paid a teenager thousands of pounds for explicit photos has been publicly outed by his own wife. During a press conference on Wednesday, prominent Welsh journalist, presenter and newsreader, Huw Edwards, was confirmed to be the person at the centre of the scandal.



His wife, Vicky Flind, released a statement in direct response to the original reporting by The Sun.



“I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children,” she said, per The Guardian.



“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”



She stated that Edwards intends to respond to the stories that have been published about him once he is “well enough to do so.” Flind went on to ask for privacy for her family and everyone caught up in the scandal.



“I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end,” Flint concluded.

Her statement comes after the Metropolitan police confirmed that there is no evidence of a crime being committed by Edwards and no ongoing inquiries.

ICYMI, The Sun first reported the allegations against Edwards on July 7. They claimed that a well-known male presenter from the BBC was accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 (AUD$67,177) for sexually explicit images.



The alleged victim’s mother claimed to the tabloid publication that the payments began when her child was 17, and they used the money to buy drugs.



In response to the allegations, the BBC released a statement that read: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.”



The presenter, who we now know to be Edwards, was suspended on July 9.



On July 10, the lawyer for the teen allegedly involved in the case against Edwards denied that anything inappropriate occurred, saying the claims were “rubbish.”



“Nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality,” they said, per ABC News.



The Sun‘s initial reporting promoted further anonymous claims that the presenter had acted inappropriately towards other young people.



