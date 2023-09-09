Hundreds Of Drivers Incorrectly Slapped W/ Double Demerit Points After A ‘Yuge Seatbelt Cam Fuck Up

Queensland’s Transport Minister has apologised after more than 1800 drivers were incorrectly slapped with double demerit points for seatbelt-related offences.

According to 9News, more than 1840 drivers copped double demerit points for incorrectly issued seatbelt-related penalties, meaning that drivers were hit with four rather than two points.

In a statement to the publication, transport officials have now confirmed that these double demerit points shouldn’t have been given for these seatbelt offences.

The ‘yuge fuck up was reportedly caused by the State’s overhead mobile phone and seatbelt cameras. It is reported that the cameras have been incorrectly assuming that every passenger is under 16, which results in a harsher punishment of double demerits.

Due to the seatbelt blunder, 626 motorists have had their licenses suspended, and another 868 drivers are serving good behaviour bonds when they shouldn’t.

“This should never have happened. I am very sorry to every person who has been impacted by this,” Mark Bailey, Queensland’s Transport Minister, said as per 9News.

“This is our mistake and we will do everything we can to work with impacted people.

“Transport and Main Roads is requesting urgent legal advice on the swift reissuance of suspended licenses.”

Drivers who were incorrectly copped a fine can contact a hotline (1800 740 786) for assistance.

In 2022, an Aussie woman, Hailey Gillard (@haileygillard1) went viral on TikTok after recounting the moment she copped $1000 fine from Queensland Police for wearing her seatbelt incorrectly.

“My seatbelt was underneath my arm because I was a bit carsick so I had to lean over,” Hailey claimed after showing a black-and-white picture, seemingly taken from a roadside camera, of herself in the passenger seat of a car.

In a follow-up video, Gillard revealed that alongside the $1K fine, she also copped four demerit points.

According to the Queensland Government website, fines for motorists who are driving without a seatbelt can range from $1000 to as high as $2000.

Image Source: 9News