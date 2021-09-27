NSW Police will be scrapping double demerit points for the long weekend, to give drivers a break during lockdown.
Police Minister David Elliott said the decision was made because the public are currently in lockdown and very rule-weary, and need a slight reprieve during these trying times.
“It’s been a long, tough COVID-blighted year in NSW and the long weekend marks a point in this journey where we can see the finishing line,” Elliott said.
“Stay-at-home orders continue to apply to much of NSW, so the only people on the roads in lockdown areas should be those with a reasonable excuse.”
However, he warned that those still doing the wrong thing will still be caught, and police will still be patrolling the roads.
“This is in no way a green light for drivers to break the rules – and Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will be out in force as usual – but this weekend we won’t be doubling-up the demerits,” Elliott said.
“I urge all drivers out on NSW roads this coming weekend to take care while driving, obey the road rules and directions of police, and stay safe.”
NSW Police Commissioner Michael Fuller also added that those caught breaking the rules will still lose the regular amount of demerit points.
“Drivers who break the rules will be stopped and fined, and will still get demerit points off their licence, but it will not be the twice the number of demerits. Stick to the speed limit, put your phone down and observe the road rules.”
