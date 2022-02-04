Build-A-Bear has released a range of horny teddy bears just in time for Valentine’s Day and I have questions, comments and concerns.

The new line’s been dubbed Build-A-Bear After Dark and it’s the second year they’ve run the collection. Clearly, the demand for adult teddy bears is surprisingly high.

“Wink, wink –our Giftshop is full of gifts for adults too!” wrote the company on Facebook and Instagram.

“Shop Build-A-Bear After Dark for unique gift ideas that are sure to get you hugged.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear)

Methinks “hugged” may be a euphemism there.

Clicking through the range, it’s kind of unclear why the bears have been labelled “adults only”. It’s not like they have vibrators hidden in them — as far as I know.

I do have to shoutout this iconic millennial Wine Mum teddy though. She’s got her Jimmy Choos on, her leather miniskirt and her Cabernet in hand. Absolute slay.

There’s also a rosé version (!!!) for the pink wine loving gal or pal in your life.

You don’t get it: I’m obsessed.

Other highlights of the collection include some very cute teddy bears scented like roses and a bear that’s been stripped down to his heart-print jocks with a big love heart around his face.

There’s also this fancy man, complete with silken robe and Prosecco in hand.

Tell me that’s not a man who knows how to have a good time.

READ MORE I Tip My Beret To This Paris Café For Using Giant Teddy Bears To Enforce Social Distancing

Tragically though, the collection is only available in the US and the UK.

In the comments of Build-A-Bear’s Facebook post, some customers wanted sexier teddy bears. The bear has wine! What more could you want?

“I was thinking bears with strap ons or something like that, these are extremely tame,” one person wrote.

“I’d even say they’re almost geared towards teens apart from the ones with wine. Still cute though.”

In response to that comment, someone wrote “[I] was waiting to come upon one with a ball gag or something.”

I take it all back: give the bears strap ons and ball gags you cowards!