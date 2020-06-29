As lockdown laws across the globe slowly start to ease up, pubs, clubs, cafés and restaurants are reopening and allowing folks to dine out once again.

However, to ensure that only a certain amount of people attend an establishment at once and said patrons follow social distancing rules, some places have gotten v. creative with their methods.

Take, for example, this Paris café that’s gone viral for plonking a very large teddy bear on every second chair.

Observe:

The pic has gone viral across Twitter, with folks agreeing that the teddy bear picnic idea is friggen’ brilliant.

