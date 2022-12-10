One of America’s most well-known soccer journalists, Grant Wahl, has died while in Qatar covering the FIFA World Cup. Earlier in the tournament, Grant was detained for wearing a rainbow pride shirt.

After the news of the 48-year-old’s death was made public on Saturday morning, his brother, Eric Wahl, published an emotional video alleging foul play.

Absolutely bone chilling stuff



Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today



His brother says on Instagram that Grant was fully healthy & believes there’s foul play pic.twitter.com/t47C2XfuVl — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington, I am Grant Wahl’s brother,” he began.

“I am gay, I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy, he told me he received death threats.

“I do not believe my brother just died.

“I believe he was killed, and I just beg for any help.”

Grant’s wife Céline Gounder also voiced her heartache in a Tweet.

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight.



I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

In the latest episode of his podcast “Fútbol with Grant Wahl”, the journalist revealed he had developed bronchitis.

“My body told me, even after the U.S. went out, ‘Dude you are not sleeping enough.’ It rebelled on me,” he said in the podcast as per Yahoo.

Bronchitis is an infection of the airways which usually results in a cough or in some cases, wheezing. It is rare that someone would die from it, though not impossible according to everydayhealth.com.

Grant Wahl had also stated that he attended a medical clinic while at the World Cup.

“What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort,” he wrote as per 7 News.

Wahl was detained for 25 minutes before the USA’s first game of the tournament against Wales.

When attempting to enter the stadium, he refused to remove his rainbow shirt which he’d worn as a sign of solidarity with the LGBT community.

For context, Qatari law forbids same-sex relationships.

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” pic.twitter.com/TvSGThMYq8 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

According to Wahl’s Tweet, security told him “you have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed,” before taking his phone.

He was eventually allowed into the stadium.

Throughout the tournament, Wahl had been a vocal critic of Qatar’s treatment of LGBT people as well as its treatment of the migrant workers who helped build the World Cup stadiums.

Both FIFA and US Soccer representatives told me publicly that rainbows on shirts and flags would not be a problem at the Qatar World Cup. The problem is they don't control this World Cup. The Qatari regime does, and it keeps moving the goalposts.https://t.co/1t1Wxz8w0P pic.twitter.com/ZJmNn8sKwD — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 22, 2022

Our mistake was trusting FIFA when FIFA said rainbow shirts, etc, would be “no problem” in Qatar. https://t.co/NY7Q0vs0lh — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 25, 2022

Free to read: What happened when Qatar World Cup security detained me for 25 minutes for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, forcibly took my phone and angrily demanded that I remove my t-shirt to enter the stadium. (I refused.) Story: https://t.co/JKpXXETDkH pic.twitter.com/HEjr0xzxU5 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

An official cause of death is still unknown.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Wahl was unwell while watching the Argentina vs Netherlands match.

He received medical assistance during extra time before nearby reporters were told he’d been pronounced dead.

More to come.