Frank Ocean‘s younger brother Ryan Breaux has reportedly died after a single-vehicle car crash near Los Angeles early on Sunday morning.

ABC7 reports two men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Thousand Oaks, some 64km northwest of Los Angeles.

Authorities believe the car the men were driving left the road, colliding with a tree in a median strip. ABC7 reports the impact “caused the car to rip in half” and burst into flames.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, but say speed may have been a factor.

Although initial reports did not identify the deceased driver and passenger, further reports state that one of the two men was the 18-year-old brother of Frank Ocean, who was born Christopher Breaux.

Ryan previously appeared on his older brother’s records, with a recorded chat between the two of them and some friends appearing at the end of Futura Free on Ocean’s 2016 album, Blonde. The group talks about their first memories, amazing things they’ve witnessed, superpowers they wished they had, and talents they’re proud of.

Ryan Breaux’s interview at the end of the “Blond” Frank Ocean album pic.twitter.com/6sqgUegQMe — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) August 2, 2020

Many fans and supporters of Frank Ocean have come out on social media to share their love and support of the musician and his family during their grief, sharing heartfelt messages and pictures of Frank and Ryan.

So sad to hear about the loss of your brother, my brothers are everything to me, I can't imagine that pain. My condolences to Frank Ocean and his family — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 3, 2020

our hearts are shattered for Frank and his family. rest in peace @rryanbreaux ???????? — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) August 2, 2020

Close friends of Ryan’s also posted in his memory on Instagram, noting that he was “one of the most incredible people” and “everyone’s best friend.”