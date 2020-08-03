Frank Ocean‘s younger brother Ryan Breaux has reportedly died after a single-vehicle car crash near Los Angeles early on Sunday morning.
ABC7 reports two men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Thousand Oaks, some 64km northwest of Los Angeles.
Authorities believe the car the men were driving left the road, colliding with a tree in a median strip. ABC7 reports the impact “caused the car to rip in half” and burst into flames.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident, but say speed may have been a factor.
Although initial reports did not identify the deceased driver and passenger, further reports state that one of the two men was the 18-year-old brother of Frank Ocean, who was born Christopher Breaux.
Ryan previously appeared on his older brother’s records, with a recorded chat between the two of them and some friends appearing at the end of Futura Free on Ocean’s 2016 album, Blonde. The group talks about their first memories, amazing things they’ve witnessed, superpowers they wished they had, and talents they’re proud of.
Ryan Breaux’s interview at the end of the “Blond” Frank Ocean album pic.twitter.com/6sqgUegQMe
— Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) August 2, 2020
Many fans and supporters of Frank Ocean have come out on social media to share their love and support of the musician and his family during their grief, sharing heartfelt messages and pictures of Frank and Ryan.
So sad to hear about the loss of your brother, my brothers are everything to me, I can't imagine that pain. My condolences to Frank Ocean and his family
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 3, 2020
our hearts are shattered for Frank and his family. rest in peace @rryanbreaux ????????
— Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) August 2, 2020
Close friends of Ryan’s also posted in his memory on Instagram, noting that he was “one of the most incredible people” and “everyone’s best friend.”
It’s hard to put into words the amount of joy these two have given to everyone around them. I have never seen a room light up quicker than when these two showed up. The world will never be the same without Zeek’s contagious laughter and Ryan’s adorable dimples. I am so grateful for the countless memories, laughter, and love that I will keep close always. I love you both forever ????
Image: Twitter / @rryanbreauxView this post on Instagram
December, I never thought I’d have to write this, none of this feels real. You were truly one of my closest friends. From our 3 hour long conversations on the phone just shitting on each other for fun, our bootsy Friday’s, you making me laugh every second I’m with you, you sending me reverse uno cards when I’d say something stupid or you saying fuck you to me every 5 seconds for no reason at all but we would both just start hysterically laughing. I’m going to miss it all, I love you so much I couldn’t begin to describe it. You were everyone’s best friend and brought the party wherever you went one of the funniest people I know and most loved. The amount of excitement I get every time I see you is indescribable. You sent me your music and asked me for my opinion because you trusted me and wanted me to hear it I couldn’t have been more grateful at that moment when I heard your song and told you how fucking huge you’re going to be and how happy I am to watch you grow. I can’t believe this is even real. I’m going to miss you so much it hurts. You truly are and always will be my December. -Winter