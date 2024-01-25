4 Ways For Non-Indigenous Folk To Show Up For Their First Nations Mates On Invasion Day

If you don’t know me, my name is Allira Potter, and I am a proud Yorta Yorta woman living and working in Wathaurong Country. This week is always a huge week for First Nations people across “so-called Australia”. It’s filled with heaviness and heartache.

Last Invasion Day, I took the time away from social media as it all became a bit too much trying to fight keyboard warriors and attempting to educate people who just chose not to listen. If you are mob, I recommend protecting your energy and taking a moment away from social media because sometimes it can get a little bit too much.

Just like the other day when I got trolled by someone. I got trolled on a post that was a resource for First Nations people to support their wellbeing.

The post was explaining how to protect your energy and self during January 26th (Invasion Day). The words of one individual didn’t affect me, however I did have a few messages from mob saying how they were so exhausted from fighting the fight and advocating for people who won’t even listen to what they have to say.

(Photography: Ryal Sormaz)

The cultural fatigue is real! I think that’s the most frustrating thing when it comes to significant dates like this. White Australia doesn’t want to listen, but expect us to just get over the past. It’s infuriating!

As I watched the positive comments and DMs flowing in, it made me wonder about how people will actually show up this Invasion Day for their First Nations friends. I wanted to place below a few tips on how to support your First Nations mates if you’re unsure of what to do.

READ MORE All The 2024 Invasion Day Rallies & Events You Can Attend In Solidarity With First Nations Folk On Jan 26

How to be an ally to Indigenous people on Invasion Day

1. Have a conversation

Don’t be afraid to have a conversation with your First Nations friend about how they are feeling. Offering support during this time is crucial as a lot of mob are away from Country or family. This could be as simple as a check-in text message or making them food tomorrow and dropping it over. It’s the little things that show you are there that will fill their cup when their energy is low.

2. Show up in solidarity with us

Yes, this could mean coming to a rally and walking with us. It can also mean being present with your First Nations friend who just wants to be home mourning the day and taking moments of reflection.

3. Don’t be a bystander

This time of year, we do see an increased rise in racism. If your First Nations friend experiences this, try not to be a bystander and support them where you can. This could be by expressing to them to take a moment away from social media or suggesting that they filter out harmful words on social media so they don’t see negative comments. This can also mean standing up for them, even if they aren’t in the room with you.

4. Prove your allyship by showing up all year round

Understand that you have to be an ally all year round and not just during significant dates. Being an ally all year round can look like educating yourself on culture, showing up to support mob at other events (maybe during Reconciliation Week or NAIDOC). Being a good ally is not being performative and placing words into action.

These are just the smallest of small things that can help and create such a safe space for mob during this time of the year.

Allira Potter is a proud Yorta Yorta woman, energetic healer, psychic and spiritual coach who also writes, models and ~manifests~. You can follow her on Instagram HERE.



