A Firefighter Has Died & Another’s Been Hospitalised While Fighting A Blaze At A Sydney Airbnb

A 51-year-old firefighter has died battling a fire in a luxury Sydney Airbnb this morning.

Firefighters and emergency services were called to the seven-bedroom Airbnb home in Grose Vale after the house went up in flames around 8am Tuesday morning.

The 51-year-old man, who is yet to be publicly identified, was one of the first responders to the Sydney fire but shortly after he entered the property he collapsed.

The home, which has seven bedrooms, a pool and a tennis court, went up in flames on Tuesday morning. Image: Nine.

Other firefighters tried to rescue the man and dragged him out of the house before attempting CPR until paramedics arrived.

Despite their efforts, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

It is the believed the man might have been “struck by a beam and suffered injuries as a result,” Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.

Another volunteer firefighter has been taken to hospital for treatment following the blaze. He is reportedly in a stable condition.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has paid tribute to the firefighter on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

“I’ve just been advised of the death of a firefighter at Grose Vale, this morning,” he wrote.

“To take on a job like this takes true bravery, and it’s a debt that we can’t even begin to repay. No family ever should ever have to hear this news and my thoughts are with them.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Another firefighter was taken to hospital but is reportedly in a stable condition. Image: Nine.

Tributes flow for firefighter killed in Sydney blaze

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said the firefighter’s death was a “tragic loss” for both his family and his team, and that his loss would be felt “deeply”.

“This is a firefighter making an amazing contribution to his local community keeping people in Hawkesbury safe,” he said, per 9 News.

“It is something he has done for many years.

“He is a community-minded person who was also a member of the RFS as well as his role in FRNSW﻿.

“That speaks volumes about the type of person we have lost today, someone who will be dearly remembered for years to come.”

He noted that the holiday period was a particularly awful time to lose a loved one.

“It is a particularly cruel twist two weeks out from Christmas to lose a cherished family member,” he said.

The cause of the blaze that killed the firefighter is yet to be determined, but a crime scene investigation into the circumstances of the fire has begun.