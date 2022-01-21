A volunteer firefighter has been tragically killed and another has been injured during a bushfire in South Australia.

There’s a major bushfire ongoing in the state’s southeast. Currently, around 150 firefighters have been stationed there as well as local farmers, forest industry units and water-bombing aircraft as per The Guardian.

According to the South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS), there was a “falling tree incident” which led to “one fatality and one serious injury”.

“The seriously injured CFS member has been taken to hospital for further treatment,” it said in a statement

“The safety and wellbeing of our people is our highest priority and our thoughts are with our CFS family at this time.”

At the moment the threat of the bushfire to homes and people is considered to be low, but according to The Advertiser nearly 4000 hectares of land have been destroyed.

There’s also a severe fire danger warning for the lower Southeast of the state for Saturday January 22nd from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Jason Heffernan, the Victorian Country Fire Authority’s chief officer, said the CFA was devastated by news of the death and injury of the firefighters.

“We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the firefighters,” he said.

“Firefighting is an inherently dangerous activity and I am grateful and proud of the commitment and sacrifices that Australian firefighters make every day.

“CFA stands with our CFS colleagues on the fireground and in grief.”

On Friday, SA’s Premier Steven Marshall expressed his thanks to the firefighters currently fighting the blaze.

“I do genuinely want to say thank you to every single person who works on the front line, we have had significant fires down in the south east, particularly around the Lucindale area in the past 48 hours,” he said.

As well as extreme heat, South Australia is also being predicted to experience heavy rain next week.

According to 7News, the State Emergency Service crews are on alert thanks to forecasts of flash flooding and heavy rain in the state.

“Rainfall may cause ponding and widespread flooding. Roads may be impacted leading to disruption of travel and transport. Local communities may be isolated,” said the BOM.

Rob Sharpe, a meteorologist for Sky News Weather, said the rain could break some South Australian records if it reached the forecast level of 150mm.

“That would be one of the bigger rain and flood events that we’ve seen in South Australia for quite some time and might be one of the heaviest rain events in about a decade for many areas,” he said.