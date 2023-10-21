Featured jobs: Sony Music Entertainment, ilaboptics & Select Music

Sony Music Entertainment has played a pioneering role in music history, from the first-ever music label to the invention of the flat disc record. They’ve nurtured some of music’s most iconic artists and produced some of the most influential recordings of all time. They are currently looking for a Sydney based full-time Digital Marketing Manager who will collaborate with international affiliates to develop innovative and effective marketing programs, promotions, campaigns that will increase exposure, membership, usage, engagement, and commerce. You will identify “fast moving tracks” to lead and activate rapid-fire digital campaigns that drive local audience engagement and consumption and work with local sales teams to support DSP initiatives and maximise promotional opportunities. To nail this role you will have at least 3 years of digital marketing experience in the music industry or other related media companies and be a marketer with a solid network of influencer talent, agents, and other gatekeepers. If this sounds like the perfect role for you, apply now!

ilaboptics are an Eyewear design and wholesale company. As their team is growing they are currently searching for a Warehouse Assistant to join their team in their Melbourne Office. In this role you will: execute warehouse functions in alignment with ilaboptics brand vision and values. You will constantly be delivering an excellent level of customer experience to ensure brand loyalty and an increase in customer lifetime value and you will provide an effective execution of all retail, ecommerce picking, packing and dispatch. To be successful in this role you will thrive in a fast-paced environment, with the ability to meet targets and work to deadlines. You have a high level of attention to detail and accuracy. You have strong communication and time management skills. You are also enthusiastic and welcome feedback. Previous experience in a warehouse environment is great but not a necessary requirement to be successful in the role. Why not apply now!

Select Music is one of the most successful Australian owned independent agencies in the country. They are an agency that looks after some of Australia’s most successful artists across all genres, ranging from acts right at the beginning of their careers to multi-platinum, festival headlining & ARIA award winning major acts. They are looking for someone to join their team as a full-time Admin Assistant to Senior Agent, Rob Giovannoni in their Sydney office. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with exceptional administrative skills, passion for music, and great attitude to become a vital part of their close-knit team. In this role, you will work with the team and broader business to manage & oversee the generating of contracts and worksheets for artists such as Ball Park Music, Confidence Man, DZ Deathrays, Jaguar Jonze, Teenage Dads & many more. You will be liaising directly with clients (Artists and Managers) and external key industry businesses such as venues and festivals. You will also be trained and involved in a wider range of tasks integral in the execution of Select tours and one-off shows, working closely with the Assistant to the Senior Agent. If you have outstanding organisational skills and good knowledge of contemporary music then this is the position for you! Apply now!