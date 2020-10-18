Poem is an independent PR and social agency, delivering big agency expertise with boutique agency service. They are looking for a really ambitious full-time PR Senior Account Manager / Account Director (SYD) looking for their career-defining move to work as part of a growing team that understands how to earn a place for brands in people’s lives. Some of their clients include Beats By Dre, TEDxSydney, Sony PlayStation, Blackmores, Icebreaker, Vodafone/TPG, Sunglass Hut, Koala, Krispy Kreme, Place Management NSW, Alternative Meat Co. and Seedlip. To apply you will need a Bachelor’s degree and 5-6 years of experience at a top consumer PR agency or in-house PR role. The right candidate will build incredible relationships with clients, senior journalists and people of influence and has a passion for editorial news, social media and pop culture. Read more and apply here!

Images That Sell are a leader in E-commerce and content fashion photography. They are searching for a Photographic Assistant / Digital Operator (SYD). The successful applicant must have experience with Capture One, Canon cameras and profoto lighting equipment. You must also be able to use a Wacom tablet and any experience with adobe premiere pro is a plus. This is for an immediate start to fill a freelance role that we can offer 4-5 full days a week. Apply here!

Gatorbeug are on the lookout for an experienced Production Assistant / Graphic Designer (SUNSHINE COAST) with an immediate start. Reporting directly to the CEO and Head of Design, you will be responsible for providing administrative and design support as well as maintenance of their organisational systems and general administrative duties as required. The successful applicant will be organising dispatch, placing orders, invoicing, tracking jobs, assisting with artwork and layouts, sending products to order, building strong relationships with customers and clients, and being the point of contact for their needs and enquiries. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

Leif Products currently have an opening for a full-time Junior Graphic Designer / Studio Assistant. Based in Surry Hills, the key responsibilities of this entry-level role include customer service for online orders as well as design assistance for marketing and sales. This is an opportunity to work as part of a small team and gain valuable insight and exposure to the day to day operations of a design-led business. Read more and apply here!

Hero Packaging is on the hunt for a gun Content Creator (SYD). In this role you will plan and create photo and video content around trends, create content for TikTok, IG, YouTube, and Pinterest, work with the team to produce fun FAQ video content, and monitor social media trends. To apply you will need 1-2 years experience in creating content, specific to IG and TikTok.

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.