In a major bummer, Falls Festival has officially been canned in Marion Bay this year, as confirmed by organisers earlier this afternoon on social media.

“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to not operate Falls Festival Marion Bay this year,” the official statement reads. “During these unprecedented times, and like most industries, we must adjust our business operations to allow us the best opportunity for long term viability.”

Organisers noted that this was “not a goodbye, more of a ‘see you soon'” to Tassie, before confirming that all other legs of the festival (ie. Lorne, Fremantle and Byron Bay) would still going ahead as planned. “[We] remain hopeful that we will be in a position to come back to Marion Bay in the future.”

“Falls Festival Marion Bay has operated in Tasmania since 2003 and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our team, local community and all of our Falls friends in Tassie for their support over the last 17 years.”

Tasmanian punters have rightfully expressed their disappointment at the decision.

“What an absolute disgrace,” Twitter user @lwrncwds commented. “How do you justify cancelling Marion Bay, yet the COVID capital get to keep their festival in Lorne?”

Check out the full statement from organisers below.