Your 3-Min Explainer On Kambo, The Frog Toxin Linked To The Deaths Of Two People In NSW

Two coronial inquests have found that the frog toxin Kambo was responsible for the deaths of two people in NSW, coming as the substance grows in popularity in traditional healing and spiritual rituals.

Despite it being illegal and potentially deadly, use of the substance has been on the rise over the past few years. So if you’ve seen the headlines but want to know more, here are all your questions answered on what Kambo is and why you should avoid it.

What is Kambo?

Kambo is a waxy substance harvested by scraping the skin of a giant monkey tree frog, and is often used as traditional medicine in healing rituals in South America.

During a ceremony, four or five small burns are applied to a person’s skin, usually on their arm or leg, before the toxin is dotted on the wounds to induce vomiting or purging.

Following one death, The Therapeutic Goods Administration banned the substance in October 2021 and listed it as a Schedule 10 poison, classifying it as “a substance of such danger to health as to warrant prohibition of sale, supply and use”.

A few small burns are made to a person’s skin, upon which the toxin is applied. Image: Getty.

Why do people use Kambo?

Much of what we know about the benefits of Kambo is anecdotal, with many users say they experienced positive physical, emotional and spiritual after-effects.

Many users report seeing purging a means of personal growth through cleansing or detoxification. It is also believed purging expels various harmful or negative aspects, whether they be spiritual or emotional.

However, there is limited evidence of any real benefits, with many academics noting its rise has coincided with a subculture that embraces alternative forms of medicine.

A man preparing kambo. Image: Getty.

How did people die from Kambo?

Two people have died from the ritual in Australia, and death can occur even in healthy people with no pre-existing conditions.

Natasha Lechner, 39, died from an acute cardiac event triggered by the toxin, which was applied by a friend at her Mullumbimby home in March 2019.

Jarrad Antonovich, 46, took the toxin during the Dreaming Arts Festival at Collins Creek in October 2021. It was reported that he was groaning and in extreme pain hours before he collapsed, and an inquest found he died from perforated oesophagus, likely caused by the excessive vomiting, or attempts to vomit.

There’s a lot else that can go wrong too. Once applied, the first symptoms reported include a rush of heat and redness of the face. This is followed by nausea and vomiting several minutes later, then a feeling of discomfort, racing heart, dizziness and swelling of the face, and sometimes an urge to defecate.

The toxin is scraped from a giant monkey tree frog, which is then released unharmed. Image: Getty.

After this, participants have reported the feeling of a lump in the throat or difficulty swallowing, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, runny nose and tears, swollen lips, eyelids or face, and occasionally a swollen tongue or throat. Seizures have also been reported.

Despite the warnings and illegality, the demand the Kambo remains high with hundreds reportedly seeking it and other alternative medicines each year, according to those living in areas it is practiced. Online groups on Facebook and Reddit also contain thousands of members advocating its benefits.

Ultimately, although the psychological advantages can feel very real to people, staying away from frog toxin would be highly recommended.