Dog owners in the Sydney suburb of Tamarama have been warned to keep an eye on their pooches after multiple suspected cases of dog baiting. It has been confirmed that three dogs have passed away.

So what is dog baiting?

It’s when someone disguises something toxic as a dog treat in the hopes that a pooch will gobble it. Safe to say the process is deeply cooked and very illegal.

The canines are thought to have been poisoned after eating something at Marks Park, a popular spot that overlooks the water.

Locals have since taken to social media to share their own experiences and those of their mates.

“A friend’s dog visited the park, ate something and suddenly passed away several hours later,” an Instagram Story uploaded by a local resident said per the Daily Telegraph.

“He was a young and healthy dog.”

READ MORE A Lush Sydney Restaurant Is Getting Roasted For Fanging 2 Jatz Crackers With Anchovies For $10

A second post spoke of a similar thing happening when another resident took their dog to the park.

“We just lost our little puppy on Sunday. He was poisoned, and we have no idea what the cause was.”

Waverley City Council, responsible for the area covering Tamarama and Bondi, announced it had begun investigating the tragic incidents but was yet to make a breakthrough.

“At this point, we have not been able to obtain information about the type of suspected baiting that has been reported, but our inquiries are continuing,” a Waverley Council spokesperson said per 9News.