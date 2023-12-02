Derek Chauvin, The Cop Who Murdered George Floyd In 2020, Got Stabbed In Jail 22 Times

The police officer who was found guilty of murdering George Floyd which sparked the massive Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, Derek Chauvin, was stabbed in jail by another prisoner 22 times.

Prosecutors have charged Chauvin’s alleged assailant with attempted murder, after the killer-cop was left seriously injured as a result of the attack on November 24.

Though severely injured and hospitalised as a result of the 20+ stabs, Chauvin is said to have been in a stable condition since the day after the attack.

The attacker John Turscak reportedly stabbed Chauvin while they were in Federal Correctional Institution’s law library with an “improvised knife” according to the prosecution.

Tursack was jailed in 2001 for crimes he committed while working as an FBI informant including murder, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Tursack admitted that he had been thinking of attacking Chauvin for a month because of his infamous profile. He also apparently told the FBI that he would have killed Chauvin if given more time before responders arrived.

However according to prosecutors he later denied having this intention.

The attack was allegedly intentionally carried out on Black Friday, due to how Tursack thought it would be symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since the attack, Tursack has been kept in custody and moved from the Arizona based facility to another prison nearby.

Chauvin was moved to the Federal Correctional Institution from a Minnesota prison in 2022, where he had been kept mostly in solitary confinement for his own protection.

Chauvin is currently serving a 21-year federal sentence and a 22-year state second-degree murder sentence at the same time for the murder of George Floyd and violation of his civil rights.