Kellie Chauvin, the wife of fired Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, has filed for divorce, hours after her husband was charged with the murder of George Floyd.

Earlier today, Minneapolis-based law firm Sekula Law Offices released a statement on behalf of the former pageant winner, that read:

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin. While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”

Derek Chauvin was arrested today and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in relation to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was accused of trying to pay a store with a counterfeit $20 bill.

A video of his arrest showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, to the horror of onlookers. Floyd later died in hospital. His death has sparked protests across major US cities.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman held a press conference earlier today to inform the media of the arrest, saying:

“We have now been able to put together the evidence that we need. Even as late as yesterday afternoon, we did not have all that we needed. This is by far the fastest that we’ve ever charged a police officer.”

The three other officers who were with Derek Chauvin at the time of the arrest have also been fired, although it is not yet clear whether they too will face charges.