Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd has been released from prison after posting a $1M USD bail.

According to court documents, Chauvin posted a $1 million USD non-cash bond ($1.7 million AUD) and is no longer in the custody of the Department of Corrections at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Oak Park Heights.

It’s unclear how he raised the bond, but it was guaranteed by Allegheny Casualty, according to the court reports.

The 44-year-old former Minneapolis police officer was reportedly released from the maximum-security prison just before 11.30am local time on Wednesday. He had been held at the facility since May 31, 2020.

He is now on conditional bail, which means he will have to abide by all laws, have no contact with George Floyd’s family and remain in Minnesota until his hearing in March 2021. Chauvin will also be required to surrender any guns or firearms as part of his bail.

Additionally, the judge added a stipulation to Chauvin’s specific bail, ordering him not to “work in law enforcement or security.”

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the death of US man George Floyd, who was tragically killed on Memorial Day. He knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes, despite Floyd repeatedly announcing that he couldn’t breathe.

If found guilty of unintentional murder in the second degree, Chauvin faces at least 12 years in prison.

Chauvin’s release comes just weeks after the officer involved in the Breonna Taylor case was *not* charged with her death, sparking outrage online and in the local area.

Derek Chauvin is due back in court on March 8, 2021.

More to come.