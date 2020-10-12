The Queensland LNP has denied it referred its own leader Deb Frecklington to the state election watchdog over fundraising concerns, despite the ABC’s claims.

If you thought Australian politics couldn’t possibly get more fucked this week, you might want to sit down for this because the ABC is now claiming Queensland LNP referred their own leader over fears that a number of fundraising events could have been in breach of the law.

The laws in question are designed to minimise the political influence of big property developers, who (in theory) could otherwise throw large sums of money at political parties to help sway elections in their favour.

But according to an ABC investigation, a private dinner held at Queensland property developer Nic De Luca’s home could have violated these laws, resulting in a total of $28,800 towards the LNP campaign.

Frecklington denies allegations that the dinner, hosted at De Luca’s multimillion-dollar home, was a fundraiser. However, eight of the attendees coughed up $2,500 each towards her campaign within days of the dinner.

The ABC investigation has found that the De Luca dinner was just one of many exclusive events for property developers and wealthy donors, hosted by Frecklington.

Although Frecklington asserts the events were not fundraisers, almost $150,000 worth of donations were received from attendees in the days prior to, and following, the events.

READ MORE Adam Bandt Becomes The New Cool Dad Of Politics By Ascending To Greens Leadership

However, since the ABC’s report was published, the LNP have come forward in support of Frecklington.

“The ABC’s allegation that the LNP has referred Deb Frecklington to the ECQ is false,” an LNP representative told News.com.au.

“It has not. The LNP regularly communicates with the ECQ to ensure that we comply with the Act.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to the ECQ for comment but is yet to hear back.

If found guilty of accepting donations from prohibited parties (including property developers) a political party or operative faces up to two years in prison or a $52,220 fine. Anyone who knowingly tries to circumvent these laws can be charged with a $195,825 fine or 10 years in prison.

The news comes just weeks before the Queensland state election.